Meth crisis threatens youth

Save the Children Fiji has raised alarm over the tragic impact of methamphetamine on young people, with a rising number of children falling victim to overdose deaths and involvement in drug-related activities.

Speaking during a speaker debate on drugs last week, Chief Executive Shairana Ali shared stories from the Central Division, where communities have experienced an unsettling rise in funerals for young victims of methamphetamine addiction.

She adds there is an urgent need for intervention to stop the spread of drugs among vulnerable youth.

“Reports from our community focal points indicate that numerous children are engaging in glue sniffing, selling loose cigarettes and suki, trafficking hard drugs, and also injecting drug use, which further increases their risk of HIV infection.”

Ali also states that a disturbing pattern has emerged whereby children as young as primary school age are now becoming involved in the drug trade.

“And this involvement often stems from a cycle of drug use in their households. For instance, fathers acting as drug pushers expose their children, thereby normalizing this lifestyle within the home. One of our focal points highlighted the tragic loss of several children in their community due to methamphetamine overdoses.”

Ali is advocating for the need to strengthen rehabilitation services to help children impacted by addiction.