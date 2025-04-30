India identified as high-potential tourism market

Taj Mahal [File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says Fiji must look beyond traditional source markets such as Australia and New Zealand, which currently account for 70 percent of total visitor arrivals.

Gavoka highlights India as an emerging high-potential market for outbound travel, with outbound tourism projected to reach $40.5 billion in 2024 and $123.75 billion over the next decade.

He believes that by 2027, India is expected to become the fifth-largest outbound tourism market in the world.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka says Indian travellers are among the highest spenders globally, with spending between $168 and $450 per night, which exceeds that of the average US traveller.

He says that one of the major challenges to capitalising on the Indian market is connectivity, as air access remains the main barrier.

Despite India being in Fiji’s top ten markets, the Minister says that the number of flights and layover durations present obstacles for potential visitors.

He adds discussions are ongoing with Fiji Airways and Indian carriers, including Air India, to explore solutions for improving air links.

Gavoka says Fiji Airways is currently leveraging its codeshare agreement with Air India, although operational constraints such as flight range and payload to hubs like Delhi remain factors.

The Deputy PM says they are working on medium-to-long-term strategies to address these issues, with the aim of establishing more direct and streamlined connections.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.