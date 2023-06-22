Hydrographic services critical to development

The government is committed to supporting hydrographic programs in the country.

This comes as the Fiji Hydrographic Services organized a two-day seminar to mark the 2023 World Hydrographic Day.

Minister for Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau says hydrographic services are critical to upgrading the jetties, wharfs, and shipping industry in Fiji as a whole.

“Hydrography information is very critical in those services to ensure the safety of navigation and that we are aware of everything regarding reefs, our passages in terms of the movement of our ships, and especially the safety of the public.”

Fiji Hydrographic Services Director, Lieutenant Jervis Robinson says hydrography is critical to Fiji’s development as it relates to tourism, national security, and the safety of life at sea.