New oxygen plant to boost healthcare access

As World Oxygen Day was celebrated earlier this week, the Cure Kids Fiji together with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services continues to highlight the message that no one should die for lack of oxygen.

CWM Superintendent, Dr. Luke Nasedra highlighted the importance of partnerships when it comes to delivering what is promised to the people of Fiji.

He says their primary goal is to ensure that oxygen is accessible, and right now, some homes are benefiting from it.

He says patients and their families are realizing the impact of their team’s efforts as they use oxygen concentrators at home, for which we are truly grateful.

Dr. Nasedra further adds that bigger projects are on the horizon, and anticipation is building for the oxygen plant in Labasa, which we they hope will be completed soon.

Cure Kids Fiji Country Manager, Dr. Jimaima Kailawadoko says the journey of the Fiji Oxygen Programme has been rewarding.

She says the services supported from solar installations at health facilities with no reliable access to power and the expansion into home loans are encouraging signs of their commitment.

To date, 11 health facilities across Fiji have been solarized with three in the eastern division, six in the northern division, and two in the western division.

The program has supported treatment for over 80,000 individuals and distributed 118 oxygen concentrators as well as facilitated home oxygen therapy for 38 patients.