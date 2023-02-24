Families charged for the presence of mosquitoes

[Source: Safari tree]

Health inspectors in Levuka have charged several families for the presence of mosquitoes in and around their compound.

The inspectors were assisted by police officers in serving six summons yesterday.

The Ministry of Health has stated that the inspectors are now empowered, confident, and enthusiastic to enforce the Public Health Act (Cap111) Part 11 on Mosquitoes, where the mere presence of mosquito larvae is considered an offence.

Offenders can face a fine ranging from $100 to $50,000.

The Ministry’s actions come after the inspectors attended enforcement training to strengthen their ability to enforce public health regulations.