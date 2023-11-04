Government ships prepare lifesaving water delivery

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Final preparations are underway at the Government Shipping Services wharf in Walu Bay to deliver essential relief to water-stressed islands in the Western and Northern Divisions.

The crews of two government vessels, MV Vatulawa, and MV Vunilagi, are getting ready to depart with 440, 000 liters of much-needed water, which is a lifeline for the affected communities.

The MV Vatulawa will deliver 190,000 liters of clean water to several islands in the Western Division, including Vatulele, the Malolo Group of islands, and the Yasawas.

The ship has contingency plans to ensure it can refill at the Lautoka Wharf, ensuring that the Western islands’ water needs are comprehensively serviced.

Meanwhile, the MV Vunilagi will transport 250,000 liters of potable water to Cikobia and adjacent islands, located off the coast of Vanua Levu, which have been grappling with a prolonged dry spell.



After the initial distribution, the vessel will replenish its cargo at Malau Wharf, with a total of 400,000 liters of water slated for distribution across all affected islands.

The MV Vunilagi is set to leave Suva at 4 p.m., whereas the MV Vatulawa is anticipated to depart tomorrow evening.