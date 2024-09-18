Former Anti-Corruption Deputy Commissioner faces police complaint

Former Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption deputy commissioner Francis Puleiwai

An official police complaint has been lodged against former Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption deputy commissioner Francis Puleiwai.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew confirms that this is in relation to alleged abuse of office.

Puleiwai had resigned as deputy commissioner earlier this month.

Article continues after advertisement

It is understood that Puleiwai handed in her resignation following a meeting with the Judicial Services Commission.

This is following the appointment of Barbara Malimali’s appointment as Commissioner who was taken in for questioning on the first day in the office.

The investigation was directed by the Acting COMPOL yesterday.