Fiji's growing industries attract global investors: Kamikamica

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Trade, Manoa Kamikamica speaking during the Australia-Fiji Business Council Forum

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, acknowledges the positive developments in Fiji’s commercial agriculture, aquaculture, and other important industries.

Speaking during the Australia-Fiji Business Council Forum, Kamikamica says that a number of investors are looking into the potential of Fiji’s commercial agriculture projects, including Fiji Water and an Israeli company that operates in Papua New Guinea.

The Acting Prime Minister believes there is an opportunity to develop agriculture for domestic consumption and export, which would be a wonderful gift to the world.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have, in the recent past, been merely a subsistence economy when it comes to non-sugar agriculture, and I feel that if we keep on this path and are disciplined, we will be able to unlock the potential in the commercial agricultural sector.”

Kamikamica believes that Kava has the potential to be a billion-dollar industry as it is gaining recognition worldwide for its natural calming properties, aligning perfectly with the growing global trend towards natural health and wellness products.

Australia Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing Tim Ayres states that the Australian Government is proud to support Pacific Trade and Invest to increase Fijian exports to Australia.

“Our economic collaboration extends across a wide array of sectors in Fiji, including agriculture, fisheries, business process outsourcing, and of course tourism. In 2023, nearly 3,000 Australian businesses exported a total of $562 million worth of goods to Fiji.”

Kamikamica adds that by implementing the precise measures, Fiji is positioned to strengthen its economic standing and safeguard its unique cultural and environmental resources that have placed the country as a top hub for development and investment.