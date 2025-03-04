Fiji to modernise Civil Aviation Act

file photo

Deputy Minister Prime and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka has announced plans to modernise the Civil Aviation Act as part of broader efforts to elevate Fiji’s tourism sector and strengthen its position in the global market.

Gavoka outlined the government’s vision for a more inclusive tourism industry that benefits communities across all 14 provinces of Fiji.

“Our goal is to create a more inclusive tourism sector that uplifts every community and contributes to balanced regional developments.”

Article continues after advertisement

He stresses that the modernisation of the Civil Aviation Act would ensure compliance with international safety standards, enhance industry competitiveness, and attract investments, solidifying Fiji’s position as a premier global travel destination.

Gavoka says the government is also working on the formulation of Fiji’s first tourism legislation, which will provide a comprehensive legal framework to support the sector’s sustainability, competitiveness, and inclusivity.

“Tourism and civil aviation are lifelines that connect Fiji to the global economy. They provide employment, stimulate local businesses, and contribute significantly to GDP.”

The proposed Civil Aviation Bill is designed to drive industry growth and ensure the highest safety and efficiency standards.

Gavoka adds by modernising the country’s laws, the government aims to foster innovation, attract investments, and improve global connectivity, making Fiji a leader in sustainable tourism practices.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.