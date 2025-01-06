FICAC appointment inquiry confidential

Senior barrister Janet Mason says the hearing into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption commissioner is private as a number of witnesses are facing criminal investigations.

Mason revealed this when asked why the COI hearing which began at the Old Parliament Complex in Veiuto, Suva, today was closed to the media.

The hearing which is expected to continue for the next two weeks will see 35 witnesses giving evidence.

The senior barrister is assisting Commissioner of Inquiry and Supreme Court Judge Justice David Ashton-Lewis in the hearing.



Commissioner of Inquiry and Supreme Court Judge Justice David Ashton-Lewis

She says the inquiry is centered on the appointment of Malimali.

“So you will all know, because this is in the public domain already, that a number of the witnesses are facing criminal investigations and it is for that reason that the inquiry is confidential. Because normally you would have the criminal charges first and then civil proceedings later. But this inquiry is going ahead because of the questions around that appointment. “



Barbara Malimali

Mason further adds that under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, the report produced by the inquiry will be submitted to the President of Fiji and he makes the decision about whether it’s made public.

She adds that the first day was very positive and they are happy that the inquiry has started after getting through a lot of information.

The hearing continues tomorrow.