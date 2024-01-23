Eight still questioned over Nadi drugs busts

Eight people are still being questioned in relation to the two major drug busts in Nadi within a span of two weeks.

Chief of Crime, ACP Mesake Waqa says investigation is still underway.

Waqa says 12 were taken in for questioning while four were questioned and released, eight remain in police custody.

ACP Waqa says no charges have been laid yet.

The Force seized three tonnes of drugs in a vacant house in Legalega, Nadi last Sunday and just within a week, another major bust was carried out in Maqalevu on Saturday night.

In the first incident, the drugs that tested positive for methamphetamine were stored in 797 medium-sized containers wrapped in brown tape.

A second drug bust was carried out over the weekend in Maqalevu, following which Police seized approximately 1.1 tonnes of white substances in crystal and powder.

The drugs were stored in four large containers, 138 medium containers, 127 small containers and 62 kava bags.

The kava bags are 500-gram packets.