Drug rehabilitation center is vital: Nakarawa

FCS Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa [Source: FCS/Facebook]

The Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner stresses the importance of establishing a drug rehabilitation center for the inmates.

FCS Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa states that the majority of the inmates that are in the correction facilities are drug offenders.

He adds that the goal of such a rehabilitation center will be to provide inmates with the tools and support they need to break the cycle of addiction, and successfully reintegrate them into the society as productive individuals.

Nakarawa says the commission needs support from professional experts to deal with inmates who are drug addicts.

“And we do need extra facilities. I’ve been trying to convince the government that we need a rehab center. That we can transfer drug offenders and sexual offenders for their behavior to be treated by specific programs, by experts.”

He adds that they are focusing on reviewing the rehabilitation programs, which play a critical role in breaking the imprisonment cycle.

“At the moment, there is no program to treat the offending behavior. We just contain them for the period of their sentence. And we release them without treating that behavioral issue.”

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Chair Pravesh Sharma stresses the importance of ensuring inmates mental and physical well-being.

He adds that the commission is working closely with FCS to safeguard the rights and well-being of the inmates.