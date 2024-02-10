DPM Prasad meets Indian Chief Minister for Uttar Pradesh

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Indian Chief Minister for Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has assured his support to work on a potential Girmit museum in Fiji to protect the rich Girmitiya heritage.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad met with the Chief Minister at his official residence.

DPM Prasad and CM Yogi Adityanath shared the historical connection between Fiji and Uttar Pradesh, where the vast majority of Girmitiyas were brought from during the indenture system.

The Indian Chief Minister has commended DPM Prasad for his efforts in strengthening the Fiji-India relationship and assured his support in further advancing the collaboration.

DPM Prasad also discussed development and investment prospects and opportunities.



The Chief Minister offered support in promoting language and cultural ties between Fiji and India.

Prasad will return to Fiji on Tuesday after his 7-day visit to India.