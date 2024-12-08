Ditoka highlights urgency of climate action

Climate security, or climate change, remains the greatest single threat to livelihoods, security, and well-being for Fiji.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka .

Ditoka says that threat of climate security, which manifests through variations of weather patterns, is placing added stress on the government struggling to meet targets set out not only in the Sustainable Development Goals but also in the National Development Plan.

Article continues after advertisement

“Rising seas continue to erode shorelines and encroach on coastal communities. Between 1980 and 2016, annual economic damages caused by disasters in Fiji have been estimated at $35 million.”

Ditoka says the government has long recognized the serious threat climate change poses to our country.

He adds that in response Fiji has intensified its ground-level adaptation initiatives.