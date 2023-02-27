COVID-19 deaths common among elderly people

[Source: File]

The Ministry of Health has revealed that majority of deaths from COVID-19 were people between the age group of 50 to 89.

A data analysis by the Ministry shows that of the number of deaths recorded, 150 were aged 50 to 89.

Six people were between 90 and 99.

Article continues after advertisement

The other 26 people who died from COVID-19 were below 50 years of age.

The data also revealed that the majority of deaths were recorded in the Central Division.

Meanwhile, 13 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded.

The Ministry says six cases were recorded in the Central Division and seven cases in the Western Division.