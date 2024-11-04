Saneem shares experience in court

Former AG, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (middle), Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem in court today

Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem took a stand today, revealing shocking details about his detention and the alleged violations of his human rights.

During the hearing, Saneem revealed the distressing circumstances surrounding his arrest.

Saneem claims he was denied bail and not produced in court within the mandated 24-hour period, instead being transported to Totogo Police Station under troubling conditions.

He described being “squished” in a vehicle alongside two large officers, an experience he characterized as both uncomfortable and degrading.

Saneem also expressed concern over the closed environment of the police station, stating he has an underlying medical condition that prevents him from remaining in confined spaces for extended periods.

He adds the situation was exacerbated by panic attacks he suffered while detained in the cell.

Saneem also raised alarming hygiene concerns, revealing that a rat was present in the cell.

The former SoE is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit.

It is alleged that while serving as Supervisor of Elections between June 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022, he unlawfully solicited and received a benefit exceeding $50,000 in deductible tax relief on his back pay from a senior government official for personal gain.