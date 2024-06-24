Collaboration strengthens Solomon Islands crime prevention

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Fiji remains committed to reinforcing peace and security efforts through community engagements in the Solomon Islands.

Twenty police officers including a specialized tactical team from the Fiji Police Mobile Force, are actively assisting regional initiatives.

The Solomon Islands International Assistance Force has been working with RSIPF counterparts to develop and implement programs fostering teamwork, cooperation, and inclusivity, aligning with RSIPF’s strategic objectives.

During the event, Sergeant Paul from Henderson Police Station stressed the societal importance of maintaining law and order.

He says this responsibility lies not solely with the police but with every member of the community, including individuals, families and community leaders.

The Community Engagement team, in consultation with RSIPF, has identified community involvement as crucial in mitigating potential unrest and addressing antisocial behaviour.

The SIAF contingent comprises personnel from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and 20 Fiji Police officers deployed under Joint Task Force Cori Mada 3.

They are joined by officers from the Australian Federal Police, New Zealand Police, Australian Defence Force, New Zealand Defence Force and the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.