China supports Fiji's climate efforts

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian [Source: Chinese Embassy in Fiji/ Facebook]

The Chinese government is providing Fiji with solar energy lights to support the nation’s fight against climate change.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, says this initiative aims to enhance sustainable energy solutions and reduce dependence on non-renewable sources.

He adds that solar lights will help improve access to energy in remote areas, promote environmental sustainability, and contribute to Fiji’s efforts of reducing carbon emissions.

Article continues after advertisement

“And in China, we have the Climate Change Response Center. Between China and other countries, we will make full use of this centre to provide personnel training, supply of materials, and other support to help Fiji strengthen its capacity to address climate change.”

Jian says are aware of the challenges Fiji is facing, and as a result, they are willing to assist the country in combating these issues.