Chinese medical team conducts surgeries

The “Bright Journey” medical team from Guangdong Province in China, visited Fiji this week.

The team was led by Professor Chen Weirong.

Sent by China’s top ophthalmic hospital with advanced medical capabilities, the team completed 60 cases of cataract surgeries for free at the CWM Hospital in Suva for two days.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian visited CWM and helped remove the dressings for the patients regaining sight.

Having completed over 3,000 overseas surgeries in the past 10 years, Professor Chen’s team’s 4th visit to Fiji has helped cataract patients return to a normal life.

The friendship between the people of China and Fiji is further enhanced by the medical team’s visit.

China says it will continue to support the development of Fiji’s health sector, so as to build a closer China-PICs community with a shared future.