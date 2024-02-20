Businessman jailed for seven years over PWD scam

A businessman and owner of Professional Stationery Services found guilty of obtaining a financial advantage and attempting to pervert the course of justice has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

The Fiji Independent Commission charged Shalendra Kumar against Corruption for his involvement in the then-Public Works Department scam, whereby he and other Public Works Department staff obtained over $34,000.

Resident Magistrate Jeremaia Savou was informed yesterday that Kumar had also created false company delivery dockets and backdated them in an attempt to use them as evidence to exonerate him.

Article continues after advertisement

He created these dockets while the criminal case against him was still pending in court.

Resident Magistrate Savou sentenced Kumar to a seven-year imprisonment term with a non-parole period of five years yesterday.