British HOM to Fiji reaffirms commitment to service personnel

British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins has reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to those serving in their Armed Forces.

In regards to the pending group legal action by eight Fijian Commonwealth Veterans, the High Commissioner clarified they do not comment on on-going legal proceedings.

The group of Fijian ex-soldiers who served between seven and 13 years for the UK forces with missions in Iraq and Afghanistan are taking legal action against the UK’s Home Office and Ministry of Defence.

Article continues after advertisement

The claims of the former servicemen are over an alleged systemic failure to assist them with their immigration prior to discharge that left them classified as illegal immigrants, facing unemployment and homelessness and fearing deportation.

However when asked about assurances for the recent recruitment of Fijians to the UK’s armed forces, the High Commissioner in an emailed response reiterated they are committed to upholding its obligations under the Armed Forces Covenant to ensure those who are serving, or have served or their family members are not disadvantaged.

She also says the Ministry of Defence has outlined the processes to foreign and Commonwealth recruits which they and their families can attain in the UK and the costs involved.