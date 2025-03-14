Bank invests in future female leaders

Westpac Fiji has launched its 15th annual Women and Girls Education Grant, reinforcing its commitment to gender equality.

The program offers financial support to female students, with grants of $500 for primary school, $1,000 for secondary school, and $2,500 for tertiary and adult learners.

More than 30 recipients have benefited since its inception.

As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, Westpac branches hosted community walks and activities to promote gender equality and inclusivity.

Westpac Fiji CEO Shane Smith said investing in women’s education drives economic and social progress.

The Bank states that it remains committed to developing diversity, with women making up 60 percent of its workforce and 40 percent in leadership roles.

Westpac Fiji is also a signatory to the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (WE-Fi) Code and has trained over 39,000 women in financial literacy in the past decade.

