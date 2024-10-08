35 police officers to assist at CHOGM meeting

Thirty-five police officers will be deployed to assist with operations for security at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa later this month.

The officers have attended diplomacy training by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking at the opening of the training, Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu emphasizes the importance of this deployment and urges the officers to respect their roles and responsibilities.

ACP Driu reminds the officers that they must not do anything that will cause disrepute to their status and impact the relationship between Fiji and Samoa.

He says the deployment is an outcome of a collective will demonstrated by the chiefs of police through the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Meeting facilitated by the Pacific Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Chand will be the commander for the contingent which consists of an administration officer, motorcyclists, forensic experts, personal protection officers, intelligence and transnational crime personnel and a sergeant major.

The contingent will leave Fiji for Samoa next Sunday, 13th October.