Thai baby hippo internet star draws thousands to her zoo

[Source: Reuters]

Thailand’s latest internet celebrity, baby hippo “Moo Deng”, is challenging her keepers with the unexpectedly big crowds she is drawing to her zoo, two hours south of the capital Bangkok.

Moo Deng, whose name means “bouncing pig” in Thai, has millions of fans on social media following her clumsily charming adventures, including trying to nibble her handler despite still lacking teeth.

“Normally on weekdays and in the rainy season – which is a low season – we’d be getting around 800 visitors each day,” said Narungwit Chodchoy, director of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province.

Article continues after advertisement

But the zoo is now getting 3,000 to 4,000 people on weekdays, and welcomed 20,000 visitors over the weekend, he said – most of them lining up to see Moo Deng.

“Moo Deng fever means we will have organise better so all visitors can see her,” Narungwit said.

On Monday morning, the pink-cheeked hippo, whose siblings are called Pork Stew and Sweet Pork, was sitting happily in a bowl of vegetables and other snacks.

“I left home in Bangkok from 6:30 this morning just to come and see Moo Deng,” said 45-year-old Ekaphak Mahasawad. “I’m only here to see her.”

Moo Deng’s grandmother, Malee, recently celebrated her 59th birthday as Thailand’s oldest hippo.