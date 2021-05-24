Sherlock star hopes to give home to Ukrainian refugee

Sherlock star – and Oscar contender – Benedict Cumberbatch has intimated he is considering hosting a Ukrainian refugee.

Earlier today, Housing Secretary Michael Gove launched the Homes for Ukraine scheme, calling on British households to offer a room – or spare flat – to a nominated individual or family fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking on the red carpet, ahead of Sunday’s Bafta film awards, Cumberbatch – who was wearing a badge with the colours of the Ukrainian flag – said he hoped to take in a refugee.

“What we all have to do is continue to put pressure on our politicians as far as the refugee crisis goes, continue to put pressure on the Putin regime, continue to help in any which way we can – whether that’s through donations or housing refugees, all of which I’m looking to do – and have done.”