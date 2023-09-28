Nashawn Breedlove, ‘8 Mile’ actor, dead at 46

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Nashawn Breedlove, a performer best known for appearing in a rap battle against Eminem in the 2002 movie “8 Mile,” has died at age 46.

His mother, Patricia Breedlove, confirmed his death in a post on Facebook published Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of my beloved son Nashawn Breedlove’s passing. Many of you knew him by his alias’ Lotto, ox’, a name that echoed his resilience and determination,” she wrote.

Article continues after advertisement

“Nashawn was a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. No one could deny his talent,” continues the post.

Breedlove called her son “a remarkable man” whose “departure from this world has left an immense void in my life, one that words cannot fully express.”

It is not clear how Breedlove died, but his death drew tributes from other figures in the music industry.

“RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX,” wrote rapper Mickey Factz in a post on Instagram, referring to the scene in the movie in which he competes in a rap battle against Eminem’s character.

“You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness,” he added.