Britain’s Princess of Wales says her cancer is in remission

The Princess of Wales said Tuesday that her cancer is in remission after she spent the day supporting other cancer patients at the hospital where she received treatment.

In a statement on social media, she offered her thanks to everyone who helped her and her husband, Prince William, as they navigated the ups and downs of treatment and recovery. Earlier, the princess, usually known simply as Kate, hugged patients at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London and described her own treatment as “exceptional.”

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery,″ the princess, 43, wrote in a note signed with her initial, C. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.″

Remission is good news, but it doesn’t necessarily mean cancer has been cured. It could mean that treatment has knocked out all the cancer that can be measured. That’s called complete remission. Or it could mean that treatment has eliminated at least half the cancer. That’s called a partial remission.