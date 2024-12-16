Benny Blanco shares Selena Gomez proposal pictures

Days after Selena Gomez announced she was engaged to Benny Blanco, her fiancé shared more photos from his proposal.

If you’re hungry for more about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s engagement, come and get it.

The singer’s fiancé shared never-before-seen images from his proposal days after she announced the two are set to marry. While viewers learned from Selena’s Dec. 11 Instagram post that Benny, 36, popped the question during a romantic Taco Bell picnic, the record producer showed that the event was professionally filmed.

Images shared on his Instagram Story and TikTok on Dec 14 signal the proposal took place on a soundstage made to look like a park, complete with extensive lighting and camera equipment. In addition to a Taco Bell meal, the couple also enjoyed a Champagne toast.

Benny proposed to Selena, 32, with a marquise-cut diamond engagement ring estimated to be worth $225,000.