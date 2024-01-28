69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024: Everything You Need To Know

[Source: FilmFare.com]

The highly-anticipated 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism is about to unfold this weekend.

The two-day extravaganza starts with a Curtain Raiser on January 27, 2024, at Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, leading up to the prestigious Awards Ceremony on January 28, 2024 at GIFT City in Gujarat.

Day 1 – The Curtain Raiser hosted by Karishma Tanna and Aparshakti Khurana will be a night of rerevellery with several highlights.

Here’s what to expect:

Fashion Show by Shantanu and Nikhil Mehra of the designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil

The acclaimed designer duo will enthrall audiences with a mesmerising fashion show.

The curated show is expected to be a treat for fanshion and cinema enthusiasts.

Music Concert by Parthiv Gohil

Popular playback singer Parthiv Gohil is all to entertain the crowd with his performance. Get ready to groove!

Day 2 – The Awards Ceremony for the 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism will be a night to remember.

The night will be hosted by Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul. Here’s what to expect:

Awards Ceremony

Filmfare is gearing up for a spectacular night to honour the outstanding talent and technical achievements in Hindi cinema.

The prestigious Black Lady has been a symbol of success in the entertainment industry for many years.

The 69th Filmfare Awards 2024, a celebration of excellence in Hindi cinema, is scheduled to take place on January 28, 2024, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Red carpet appearances and starry performances

The red carpet is ready to witness the best fashion moments as celebs come together and pose for the cameras.

Some of the finest Bollywood celebrities are joining the glamorous gala ready to set the stage on fire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan will showcase their talents with their dazzling performances.

This star-studded event not only promises extraordinary movie magic but also ensures an unforgettable experience for the audience.