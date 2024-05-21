Starlink ignites connectivity revolution in Fiji

The arrival of Starlink supports the Fiji government’s efforts to connect the unconnected population in maritime communities without significant upfront capital costs.

Starlink, owned by multi-billionaire Elon Musk, has been live across over 300 islands in the country since yesterday, six months after it was issued the license by the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji.

Kamikamica says this investment by Starlink goes beyond transforming the internet connectivity landscape in the country.

Starlink is now up and running and Kamikamica says discussions are happening in the business community for the retail of Starlink kits.

“I understand that they are working with some companies on the grounds in terms of being a reseller because they will need to open up agencies for people to go and buy the equipment.”

Kamikamica explains how people can get connected to the network.

“It’s a satellite technology, so there is no need to set up anything on the ground in Fiji, but what it means is that with the right equipment, you can connect to the satellite.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka says this investment opens up more opportunities for collaboration and growth.

“This is an opportunity for all of us; all sorts of opportunities opened up, not just the normal family discussions as well; people want to market their produce, and so this is very welcome news for all of us.”

Fiji is the 99th country where Starlink’s high-speed internet service is now available.