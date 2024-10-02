Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort triumphs with five big wins

[Photo: Supplied]

Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort received five prestigious accolades at the recent 2024 Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards.

The 2024 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards has once again set a new benchmark in hospitality, recognizing exceptional contributions by hotels, lodges, villas, resorts, spa and restaurants worldwide, that excel in customer service and unparalleled guest experiences.

Each year, properties are rated based on first hand guest experiences, and this year’s winners exemplify the highest levels of excellence.

Situated on Denarau Island, Fijian owned property and only integrated 5-Star resort complex, Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort was recognised for its excellence in the following categories within the Oceania region:

Best Golf Resort (Oceania)

Best Beach Resort (Oceania)

Best Beach Hotel (Oceania)

Best Family Resort (Oceania)

Best Regional General Manager – Neeraj Chadha (Oceania)

Multi-Property Vice President Pacific Islands, Marriott International and General Manager of Sheraton & Westin Resorts – Fiji Complex, Mr Neeraj Chadha said, “these awards are a testament of the enduring efforts of the associates and leadership team at the Resort.”

He added, “to be recognised by global institutions like Haute Grandeur is certainly rewarding and motivating for our Resort team.”

Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort stands as the epitome of an ideal getaway for vacationers, families, and business travellers alike. The resort offers 300 elegantly designed rooms with either oceanfront or garden views, each featuring private balconies or patios for a serene escape.

Guests can enjoy spacious accommodations, with options for interconnecting rooms for families, or upgrade to premium Ocean Studio rooms for an enhanced experience.