New product launched for TotalEnergies

[Photo: Supplied]

TotalEnergies has announced the launch for its latest product in the Fijian market.

Its new Excellium formula focuses on three in one benefits and TotalEnergies Managing Director Dennis Cuaycong says it gives more kilometres, less CO2 and protects the engine.

Cuaycong says for fuel, it gives users 28km more with a 4.75 fuel savings, while for diesel, there is 22km more with a 3.6% fuel savings.

Article continues after advertisement

This new product is available at TotalEnergies service stations Fiji wide

The Promotion launched at the TotalEnergies booth at Fiji Showcase, where you can sign up for the TotalEnergies prepaid card to enter the draw for a chance to win a full tank worth of Excellium New Formula Fuel.