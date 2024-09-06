New partnership to facilitate easier travel for Fijians

[File Photo]

Fiji’s new partnership with America in terms of the Open Skies agreement not only will increase tourism opportunities, it is expected to stimulate business growth by facilitating easier travel and export opportunities between Fiji and the U.S

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says Dallas-Fort Worth, one of the busiest airports in the world, connects to 193 domestic U.S. destinations and 67 international destinations across 26 countries, providing Fijians with a global gateway.

Gavoka says the airline is also leveraging partnerships with travel agents, online platforms, and influencers to boost the visibility of Fiji as a premium travel destination.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our participation in major travel trade shows and expos including Virtuoso, Travel Week, and IMAX America will allow us to directly engage with industry stakeholders and promote the new route. Since the announcement of the New Dallas service, Fiji Airways has been proactive in promoting it across key markets.”

Gavoka reassured that while the agreement allows U.S. carriers to enter the Fijian market, it poses no significant risks to Fiji Airways’ competitiveness.

He adds these developments not only position Fiji as a key international travel hub but also open new avenues for businesses to expand their presence in the U.S. and beyond.