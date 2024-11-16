Business

Nausori benefits from new outlet

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist Hindi Desk [email protected]

November 16, 2024 2:19 pm

Sporting goods outlet Beyond Limits Known (BLK) invested approximately $20,000 in the opening of its fifth branch in Nausori Town.

Branch Manager Malakai Yamaivava highlighted this investment during the official opening of the store.

He said that residents along the Nausori corridor would now benefit from easier access to their services, eliminating the need to travel long distances.

“We are looking to the future of providing employment opportunities and setting up more branches across Fiji. At the moment, we are very thankful to have accomplished opening five branches throughout Fiji—in Lautoka, Sigatoka, Suva, Nausori, and Labasa.”

Yamaivava also mentioned that the new branch had created employment opportunities for six people in the area.

While acknowledging some challenges particularly with timing and the administrative processes required to ensure timely product availability, Yamaivava expressed confidence in the company’s future.

He added that BLK planned to continue expanding, with plans to open more branches across various parts of the country.

 

