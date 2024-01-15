Key appointments to foster sugar industry growth

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry has announced significant appointments aimed at steering the Sugar Cane Growers Council and Sugar Research Institute of Fiji towards sustainable growth.

Jinendra Singh, hailing from Veisaru Ba, has been appointed as the new Chair of the Sugar Cane Growers Council Board.

With a wealth of experience and a visionary approach, Singh is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the goals of the sugar industry.

The Ministry expressed confidence in his ability to lead the SCGC towards achieving sustainable growth and fostering prosperity for sugarcane farmers.

The Ministry has reappointed Vimal Dutt, the current Chief Executive for the Sugar Cane Growers Council, as a Board Member for the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji.

Dutt’s proven track record of dedication and expertise in the sugar industry positions him well to contribute to research and development initiatives.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh, expressed confidence in the capabilities of both Jinendra Singh and Vimal Dutt saying that their appointment is crucial step in ensuring the continued success and innovation within Fiji’s sugar industry.

Singh also extended gratitude to the former Chair of the SCGC, Reshmi Kumari, for her dedicated service to the board and sugarcane farmers.