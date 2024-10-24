HOTEC connects buyers and sellers with industry

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka highlighted the significance of the HOTEC Trade Show, which has been running for 22 years, as a platform that connects buyers and sellers of equipment and supplies in the tourism industry.

Gavoka emphasized that HOTEC is one of the largest events of its kind in the Pacific, with New Zealand playing a prominent role, given that much of Fiji’s tourism supplies come from New Zealand.

Gavoka noted the strong trade relationship between New Zealand and Fiji, with around 250,000 New Zealanders visiting Fiji annually.

“The New Zealand companies are also interested in linking up with the farmers in Fiji to grow, you know, food for tourism and also for general consumption. So, that is also a healthy development.”

In addition to tourism, Fiji imports a significant volume of products from New Zealand.

He also acknowledged the substantial contribution of New Zealand investors to Fiji’s resort development, especially in smaller operations across the islands.