Fijians warned against new scam

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is urging Fijians to be wary of a new scam circulating via text messages, impersonating Post Fiji.

FCCC says it has confirmed with Post Fiji that this message is not authentic.

The agency is urging Fijians not to click on the link as this particular scam is designed to deceive recipients into providing personal information under the guise of correcting address details for a package delivery.

The scam involves a text message claiming to be from Post Fiji, stating that the recipient’s package has arrived at the warehouse but cannot be delivered due to incorrect address information.

FCCC says the message includes a link, which directs users to a fraudulent website designed to steal personal information.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham warns that the sophisticated nature of the scam could make it more likely for Fijians to fall prey to it.

He says this scam is particularly concerning because it mimics the communication style of legitimate businesses, making it very convincing.

However, he says there are telltale signs, such as the suspicious email address used, which indicate that it is a scam.