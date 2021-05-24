FDB’s refurbished office opens in Lautoka

The Fiji Development Bank plays a critical role in ensuring investment is carried out in the various sectors of the economy.

Speaking at the opening of the newly refurbished FDB office in Lautoka today, Minster for Economy, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted the bank has moved at an exponential rate in terms of improving its customer service.

Sayed-Khaiyum says a few years ago FDB was seen as a bureaucratic organization, however that has now changed.

Article continues after advertisement

“Within a very short time FDB has now become very much part and partial of the digital growth that has taken place not only globally but also within Fiji itself so I would like to congratulate the board and the CEO for this enormous achievement. The other point which is critical is important is to understand the role the FDB plays in a macro level. FDB has highlighted by the Chair is the only development bank in Fiji.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says FDB has rich success stories of assisting businesses that are commercially viable today.

He says this is all due to FDB stepping in to assist which is key in the economic development especially in the long run.