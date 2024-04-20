$350k supermarket generates employment in Nadi

A Nadi businessman has made a strategic investment in the area by opening a brand-new supermarket along Narewa Road.

Lawerance Kumar says this substantial investment of $350,000 not only promises to enhance convenience for residents but also the creation of much-needed job opportunities.

Kumar says the supermarket aims to cater to the diverse needs of the community while providing a wide array of products and services.

Article continues after advertisement

He says at least 15 new jobs are expected to be created.

“We need to create economic impact around the centers part of the whole CBD. It was about creating economic effect away from the town and closer to communities where they are. I mean if you look at it up and we’ve got Narewa here, we’ve got Sikituru here, we’ve got Maqalevu here as well. So it is about taking the services to the people, actually rather than focusing on the center of Nadi itself.”

The former Special Administrator Chair for Nadi adds the establishment of this supermarket signifies a broader vision to expand its footprint across the country.