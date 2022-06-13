Covid-19 update: 4413 new community cases, five further deaths

[Source: RNZ]

There are 4413 new Covid-19 cases in the community and five further deaths reported today.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were 352 people in hospital, with nine in ICU.

Of the people who have died from Covid-19; two were from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty and one from Canterbury.

One person was in their 60s, two were in their 70s, one was in their 80s and one was aged over 90, the ministry said.

That brings the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1325 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

The new community cases being reported today were located in Northland (101), Auckland (1,312), Waikato (313), Bay of Plenty (158), Lakes (68), Hawke’s Bay (135), MidCentral (183), Whanganui (68), Taranaki (117), Tairāwhiti (17), Wairarapa (39), Capital and Coast (396), Hutt Valley (189), Nelson Marlborough (180), Canterbury (678), South Canterbury (49), Southern (353), West Coast (54) and the location of three was unknown.

That brings the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today to 5921 – this time last week it was 6574.

There were also 68 new Covid-19 cases reported at the border.

Yesterday the ministry reported 4402 community cases, 354 hospitalisations, and nine deaths.

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles says with new Omicron subvariants now in New Zealand the question is when the next wave of Covid-19 cases would hit.

Another Covid-19 wave, combined with influenza with other respiratory illnesses, would make for a difficult winter for the health sector, she said.