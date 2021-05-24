Home

Rugby

Kuruvoli and Tawake all set

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 16, 2022 5:30 am
Fijian Drua players Simione Kuruvoli and Samuela Tawake.

Flying Fijians halfback Simione Kuruvoli never thought that he would one day play in Super Rugby.

The young halfback is expected to be in the match-day 23 that will be announced today.

Kuruvoli who is a diehard Crusaders fan says he’s ready to don the Drua jumper if given the chance.

“I am excited and nervous at the same time, first time to be playing in the Super Rugby competition. It is a dream come true, I used to watch hem in the TV growing up. Now i get to experience playing the Super rugby team in the comp this Friday.”

Just like Kuruvoli, prop Samu Tawake is itching to get a taste of the world’s toughest rugby competition.

The former Flying Fijians prop says it’s been quite a challenging and exciting journey.

“It has been a goal of mine for a while and I am finally here, the feeling of overwhelm and at the same time excited.”

The Drua will have its captain’s run tomorrow before taking on the Waratahs at 8:45pm on Friday at CommBank Stadium in Paramatta.

You can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

