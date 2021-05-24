Home

Drua Final three named

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 29, 2022 12:36 pm
From left Fiji Warriors and NRC Drua flyhalf Caleb Muntz, former Vatukoula outside back and Nadroga prop Timoci Sauvoli. [Source: Fiji Rughy]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has named the final three players that will make up the 40-man roster for the historic first Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

They are former Vatukoula outside back Kitione Ratu, Fiji Warriors and NRC Drua flyhalf Caleb Muntz, and Nadroga prop Timoci Sauvoli.

Drua Chief Executive. Brian Thorburn says Ratu and Muntz are already in camp and involved in active training while Sauvoli will join them soon from Fiji.

Thorburn says they have a plan in place to assimilate them into the team environment properly.

Ratu played for the Fiji Warriors in 2015 to 2016, before moving to Australia where he has played in Victoria’s Dewar Shield competition for Box Hill and Unicorns.

Ratu has represented Melbourne Rising and Western Force in the NRC and has been part of the Rebels Super Rugby extended squad.

Muntz was part of the Fijian U20s, Fijian Warriors, the NRC Drua and the Fijian Latui in the Global Rapid Rugby competition.

Muntz has also played for the Flying Fijians against the Barbarians.

Sauvoli is yet another homegrown prop making progress through the local Fijian High-Performance pathways.

The 30-year-old loosehead prop played for Tailevu in the domestic competition in 2011-12 before moving to Nadroga.

The Drua make their Super Rugby Pacific debut on February 18 at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta, against the NSW Waratahs.

