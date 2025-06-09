Man jailed for robbery

[Photo: FILE]

A 28-year-old repeat offender has been jailed for four years after breaking into the Tubou Post Office in Lakeba, stealing property and starting two fires inside the building.

High Court judge Justice Dane Tuiqereqere told Karisitiana Kautapola he was at a crossroad and had to decide whether the sentence would mark another step towards a life of crime or become a turning point.

Kautapola was sentenced to four years in prison, with a non-parole period of two years and eight months.

The court heard Kautapola and Vereniki Tareguci planned to rob the Post Office on August 16 last year after drinking homebrew with friends.

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Kautapola admitted to police that the idea was his.

The pair broke into the Post Office between 4am and 5am. They removed mesh and louver blades before gaining entry through a weather board.

They stole cigarettes, gas lighters and a black safe before fleeing.

Kautapola also started two fires inside the building. One was lit inside a metal cabinet, while the other was near a wall at the back exit.

He told police he used paper to make light because it was dark.

A nearby person saw the pair leaving and raised the alarm. The Post Master and his wife then woke up and put out the fires.

The court heard the damage to the Post Office was estimated at about $3,700. The safe contained cash, recharge cards and other items worth more than $3,500.

Justice Tuiqereqere said Kautapola’s offending was serious and his level of responsibility was high.

The judge said Kautapola planned the robbery and started the fire. His actions were reckless and placed people and property at considerable risk.

The court also considered Kautapola’s criminal history.

He has seven previous convictions over nine years, mostly for burglary and theft and has already served three prison sentences.

Justice Tuiqereqere said Kautapola did not appear to have learned from those sentences.

Kautapola initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty after he was arrested in May this year. The judge allowed a 20 per cent reduction for the guilty plea.

He had spent 116 days on remand, which was deducted from his sentence.

Justice Tuiqereqere told Kautapola he had spent much of the past 10 years in and out of prison.

The judge said he could either treat the sentence as another step towards a life of crime or use it as a turning point and become someone he and his parents could be proud of.

Kautapola was convicted of aggravated burglary, theft and arson.