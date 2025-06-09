Fuel drives import boom

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s imports increased sharply in June, with fuel making up a large part of the rise.

This, according to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics International Merchandise Trade Statistics June 2026.

Imports from Singapore increased by $119.1 million, or 81.1 per cent to $266.1 million.

The increase was mainly due to higher imports of diesel, residual fuel oil and aviation turbine fuel.

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Imports from China rose by $67.8 million or 63.7 per cent, to $174.3 million. This was driven by modular steel building units, new dumper trucks and smartphones.

Imports from Australia increased by $41.8 million, or 57.5 per cent, to $114.6 million, mainly due to wheat and meslin, alcoholic preparations and margarine.

New Zealand imports rose by $23.2 million, or 26.4 per cent to $110.7 million.

Imports from the Republic of Korea recorded the biggest percentage increase, rising by $47 million, or 665.4 percent, to $54 million. The increase was mainly from diesel, aviation turbine fuel and light oils.

Domestic exports showed mixed results.

Exports to the United States increased by $3.8 million, or 10.6 per cent, to $39.2 million, helped by kava, mineral water and mahogany.

Exports to China rose by $3.2 million, or 14.3 per cent, to $25.9 million.

However, exports to Australia fell sharply by $28.4 million or 58 percent to $20.6 million. The decline was mainly due to lower exports of non-monetary gold, aircraft or ship provisions and corned beef.

Exports to Vanuatu also fell by $900,000, or 15.5 percent, to $4.8 million.

Meanwhile, exports to New Zealand increased by $2.6 million, or 39.4 percent, to $9.3 million, driven by electrical conductors, medicaments and taro.

Re-exports to Tonga increased by $8.6 million or 105.2 per cent to $16.7 million.

Re-exports to the Cook Islands recorded a sharp increase of $5.8 million or 4,107 per cent to $6 million.

The main products behind the increase were aviation turbine fuel, diesel and light oils.