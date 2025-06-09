FABC targets diversified growth beyond tourism

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s economy is charting a course toward diversification, with business leaders highlighting the need to move beyond reliance on tourism. This was emphasized at the Fiji Australia Business Council meeting in Suva yesterday.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica stressed that while visitor arrivals are projected to surpass 1 million by the end of 2026, attention is shifting to new sectors to drive long-term growth.

Renewable energy, digital partnerships, agro-processing, fisheries, and maritime services are being positioned as key industries to strengthen Fiji’s resilience and competitiveness in the Pacific.

“For decades, our businesses and our communities have maintained strong, enduring relationships and that continuity matters.”

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He added that the focus must be on sustainable investment projects that generate employment, transfer knowledge, and build capacity, rather than simply increasing capital inflows.

“Geopolitical competition is increasing, global supply chains remain vulnerable, technology is transforming economies, yet our response must not be driven by uncertainty; it must be guided by principle.”

With record participation from businesses and investors, the Fiji Australia Business Council says the turnout reflects growing interest in redefining Fiji’s economic landscape.

“Our theme for this year’s joint business forum is Strategy for a shifting landscape. You will experience a whole new dimension of presentations and discussions for the next day and a half,” said FABC President Himen Chandra”.

The Council says this year’s forum prioritizes conversations to ensure prosperity is shared across communities and anchored in innovation and sustainability.