Judge demands full evidence in Taveuni murder case

[Photo: Supplied]

The Labasa High Court has directed the State to present a full summary of facts and all critical evidence at the next hearing of the Taveuni murder case against Petero Uluilakeba.

The direction was issued by Justice Lee Burney during a Pre-Trial Conference today, amid concerns over outstanding evidence and delays in progressing the matter.

The court heard that two psychiatric assessment reports relating to Uluilakeba had already been presented, with the reports indicating some form of mental impairment.

However, defence counsel told the court that the State was seeking a further psychiatric assessment.

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The defence also told the court that the State wanted to obtain information from another close family member of Uluilakeba, to establish further background information about his wellbeing and mental state.

The court further heard that Uluilakeba had made statements during an interview in which he allegedly admitted to committing the offence.

However, any such admission would still need to be considered alongside the other evidence before the court.

Justice Burney expressed concern over the delays and directed the State to ensure that all outstanding evidence and relevant matters are properly prepared for the next hearing.

The court noted that Uluilakeba has already spent about two years in remand at the Vaturekuka Remand Centre.

Uluilakeba is charged with the murder of a 58-year-old man in Tavuki Village, Taveuni, in April 2024. The prosecution alleges that the victim was found dead in a pool of blood with multiple cuts to his body.

Uluilakeba was further remanded at the Vaturekuka Remand Centre, with the matter adjourned to November 16.

The case remains before the High Court.