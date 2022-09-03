Kulas stars inspiring next generation

[Source: OFC]

Football’s Just Play program is bearing fruits and the Oceania Football Confederation is proud that three Fiji Kulas stars are now inspiring youngsters.

OFC Head of Social Responsibility Michael Armstrong says it’s fantastic to have role models like Sofi Diyalowai, Jotivini Tabua and Cema Nasau inspiring the next generation of national team players.

He says the Just Play programme offers children and young people with a positive first experience of football.

Just Play is a child and youth focused school and community-based programme using football as a tool for development.

It enables children aged 6-18 years old to learn healthy lifestyle habits and social skills using specific themes related to football reaching over 13,000 children and teens in Fiji, and has reached over 400,000 children around the Oceania region since 2009.

Meanwhile, the Punjas Battle of the Giants semifinals will be held at Lautoka’s Churchill Park today.

The first semi-final is at 2pm between All in One Builders Nadi and Rewa.

Ba faces Farmtrac Tractors Labasa in the second semi-final today at 4.30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.