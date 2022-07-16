Krishna's next club to be known Monday

Fijian football superstar Roy Krishna is set to head back to India and sign with a new club.

The Labasa man, previously played for ATK Mohun Bagan, and left the club earlier this year.

His manager and wife, Naziah Ali-Krishna says there will be an official announcement on Roy’s next destination on Monday.

Meanwhile, Naziah and Roy are playing a major role in backing the Digicel Kulas as they play in the Oceania Nations Cup.

The Fiji women play New Caledonia at 7pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium and you can watch the game live on FBC Sports.