Voter Registration Bill put on fast track

The Electoral Registration of Voters Amendment Bill is being fast-tracked through Parliament, with the Justice, Law and Human Rights Committee given until the next sitting in September to report back.

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga moved the motion in Parliament today, seeking to have the Bill pass through one stage at a single sitting before being immediately referred to the Standing Committee.

Turaga says the committee must report on the Bill when Parliament resumes in September.

He says the Bill will then be debated and voted on, with Turaga retaining the right of reply as the member who moved the motion.

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“Mr. Speaker, in pursuance to the Standing Orders, I move that the Bill of the Electoral Registration of Voters Amendment Bill, passed through one stage at a single sitting of Parliament, must be immediately referred to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, that the Standing Committee must report on the Bill at the next sitting of Parliament in September, and upon presentation of the report on the Bill, the Standing Committee, the Bill must be debated, voted upon by Parliament, and with the right of reply given to me as a Member of Parliament.”

The motion sets an accelerated timeline for the Bill, with Parliament expected to consider and vote on it after the committee report is presented.