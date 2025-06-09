Fiji Airways reassures no flight disruptions

[Photo: File]

Fiji Airways says it has secured alternative jet fuel supplies to avoid flight disruptions following a temporary fuel constraint at Nadi International Airport.

The airline says a recent fuel delivery from one of its suppliers cannot currently be used.

While responding to questions from FBC News, Chief Operations Officer Aaron Dean says the situation is being managed and flights are expected to continue as normal.

Dean says safety remains Fiji Airways’ absolute priority, with all fuel required to undergo strict testing and clearance before it can be used.

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Fiji Airways is working with government agencies, Fiji Airports Limited and other industry partners to maintain normal operations and minimise any impact on passengers.